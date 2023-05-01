The fifteen kábilas and mesnadas from Cieza starred this Sunday in the great Moors and Christians parade as a conclusion to the 2023 Fiestas del Escudo ‘La Invasión’, organized by the Brotherhood of San Bartolomé. Nor was the final appearance of the rain an obstacle for around 500 festeros to don luxurious costumes and parade through the oldest streets of Cieza to end at Camino de Murcia avenue, where this parade was quickly concluded.

As invited groups, the procession was attended by a squad from Molina de Segura as well as festeros from Murcia, Cartagena and the Alicante towns of Pego, Orihuela, Santa Pola, Ibi and Almoradí.

The festivities have been going on since Friday. with the central act of ‘La Invasión’ yesterday Saturday next to the Segura river and with the activities of the Mora and Cristiana embassies, which for the first time have taken place in the Esquina del Convento. In addition, a medieval market adorned the oldest streets of the city while the camps of both commands served for different types of celebrations throughout the weekend.

Cristóbal Herrera, president of the Brotherhood of San Bartolomé, described this year’s festivities as “excellent” “despite the uncertainty that we suffered on Saturday due to the storm that broke out shortly before our central act, but that happily and, finally, It didn’t stop us from celebrating it.”