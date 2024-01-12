Moonshot streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode

This evening, Friday 12 January 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the first episode of Colpo di luna will be broadcast, Virginia Raffaele's new show featuring comedy, magic, light-heartedness, fun, invention and dreams. A show in which many guests will take part and in which the showgirl will try her hand at imitations of her (old and new). Where to watch Colpo di luna live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1.

Moonshot live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch Colpo di luna on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Rai 1? In total, three episodes will be broadcast: the first on Friday 12 January 2024; the third on Friday 26 January 2024. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Friday 12 January 2024 TODAY

Second episode: Friday 19 January 2024

Third episode: Friday 26 January 2024

But how long does each episode of Moonshot last? The broadcast is scheduled for Friday evening from 9.30pm to 11.55pm. The total duration (including advertising breaks) will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes.