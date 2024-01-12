Moonshot: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Colpo di luna, Virginia Raffaele's show on Rai 1? We'll tell you right away: three episodes will be broadcast in total. The first Friday 12 January 2024; the third on Friday 26 January 2024. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Friday 12 January 2024

Second episode: Friday 19 January 2024

Third episode: Friday 26 January 2024

Duration

But how long does each episode of Moonshot last? The broadcast is scheduled for Friday evening from 9.30pm to 11.55pm. The total duration (including advertising breaks) will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes. Alongside Virginia in this new adventure in which she will stage new masks, as well as recalling some from the past, there will be two great protagonists of Italian entertainment present in all three evenings. These are Carlo Conti and Gigi D'Alessio. Together with them, also Francesco Arca and Maurizio Ferrini with his character of Mrs. Coriandoli

Streaming and live TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Colpo di luna, but where to see them live on TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.