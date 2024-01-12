Moonshot: previews, cast, guests, how many episodes and Rai 1 streaming show

From Friday 12 January 2024 at 9.30 pm on Rai 1 Colpo di luna will be broadcast, the new show by Virginia Raffaele featuring comedy, magic, lightness, fun, invention and dreams. A show in which many guests will take part and in which the showgirl will try her hand at imitations of her (old and new). But let's see all the information together in detail.

Previews

A show that thrives on the magical atmosphere of the best variety tradition, drawing inspiration in particular from the historic Rai program “Teatro 10”, with a large, elegant and changing studio that occupies Teatro 5 in Cinecittà, which combines highly contemporary elements, while the moments of the show light up one after the other. On this line of references between ancient and modern, Virginia Raffaele breaks out and her other source of inspiration, the Luna Park, where she grew up, which remains in her DNA and which she carries wherever she goes with her characters, stories , guests. It is not just an imaginary to draw from, but an attitude, a way of reading life through the attractions of the rides: balancing on the tagadà, lost in the house of mirrors, dizzy on the Ferris wheel or with sticky fingers from cotton candy…

Moonshot: cast and guests

But who are the cast members and guests of Colpo di luna? Alongside Virginia in this new adventure in which she will stage new masks, as well as recalling some from the past, there will be two great protagonists of Italian entertainment present in all three evenings. These are Carlo Conti and Gigi D'Alessio. Together with them, also Francesco Arca and Maurizio Ferrini with his character of Mrs. Coriandoli. In the studio, in each episode, many guests including actors, comedians and musicians. There are many elements that will make up the universe of this show: from gags to sitcoms and improvisations, lots of music – with a 15-piece band directed by Maestro Maurizio Filardo – and dance with the artistic direction of Laccio and his dance troupe which he paints scenarios and worlds.

How many episodes

But how many episodes are planned for Colpo di luna on Rai 1? In total, three episodes will be broadcast: the first on Friday 12 January 2024; the third on Friday 26 January 2024. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Friday 12 January 2024

Second episode: Friday 19 January 2024

Third episode: Friday 26 January 2024

But how long does each episode of Moonshot last? The broadcast is scheduled for Friday evening from 9.30pm to 11.55pm. The total duration (including advertising breaks) will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Colpo di luna live on TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.