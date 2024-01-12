Moonshot: cast and guests show Virginia Raffaele on Rai 1

Who are the cast members and guests of Colpo di luna, Virginia Raffaele's show on Rai 1 from Friday 12 January 2024? Alongside Virginia in this new adventure in which she will stage new masks, as well as recalling some from the past, there will be two great protagonists of Italian entertainment present in all three evenings. These are Carlo Conti and Gigi D'Alessio. Together with them, also Francesco Arca and Maurizio Ferrini with his character of Mrs. Coriandoli.

In the studio, in each episode, many guests including actors, comedians and musicians. There are many elements that will make up the universe of this show: from gags to sitcoms and improvisations, lots of music – with a 15-piece band directed by Maestro Maurizio Filardo – and dance with the artistic direction of Laccio and his dance troupe which he paints scenarios and worlds.

Streaming and TV

Where to see the show live on TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.