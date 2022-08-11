The publisher Humble Games and the developer Black Mermaid have announced that the action platformer Moonscars will come out on September 27. The game will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch.

Moonscars is a dark action platformer with a game design that harks back to the Metroidvania genre. It features a desaturated look, with reflections of contrasting colors, such as red and yellow.

In June, Moonscars was presented with a trailer showing its gameplay. The trailer showed the game’s dark fantasy setting and some of the fighting skills that will be part of the player’s arsenal. The trailer also showed off the non-linear design of the levels.

The June gameplay ended by showing one of the boss battles, the one against Cruel Lajos, described in the video as a former partner of the player.

Until recently, Moonscars had a free demo available as part of the Steam Next Fest, but it has now been removed.

Source: Gamingbolt.