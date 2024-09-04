For decades, the Moon’s very thin atmosphere has posed a puzzle to astronomers. First discovered in the years ’80, the origin of this rarefied exosphere has left scientists perplexed, but finally it seems that a decisive step has been taken towards understanding this phenomenon.

A new study published in the magazine Science Advances and led by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has identified the continuous impacts of meteorites on the lunar surface as the main responsible for the formation of the atmosphere of the MoonThese impacts, which have been occurring for nearly 4.5 billion years, are capable of vaporizing particles of lunar soil and lifting them up, contributing to the creation and maintenance of the thin atmosphere.

The discovery not only provides an explanation for the origin of the lunar atmosphere, but also opens new scenarios for the study of other moons and asteroids, which could present similar mechanisms. These celestial bodies are in fact at the center of future missions spacecraft, and understanding the processes that occur on the Moon could be applied to explore the atmospheres of other bodies in the solar system.

The Importance of Apollo Mission Samples

Up to now, previous missions dedicated analysis of the lunar exosphere had failed to provide definitive answers on the origin of this atmosphere. To solve the mystery, the team of researchers led by Nicole Nie examined carefully lunar soil samples brought back on the Earth from the Apollo missions of NASA. The study focused on two specific elements: potassium and rubidium, both of which exist in lighter and heavier forms. The lighter forms they tend to be lifted more easily into the atmosphere, while the heavier ones fall back to the ground.

The results of the Moon search

The results of the study indicate that vaporization caused by meteor impacts is the dominant phenomenon in the training of the atmosphere lunaraccounting for about 70% of the total. The remaining 30% is probably due to the action of the solar wind, whose particles Energy charges from the Sun strike the lunar surface, transferring energy to atoms in the soil and causing them to lift.

“Without the champions “Without the Apollo missions, we would not have been able to obtain such precise data,” says Nicole Nie. “It is essential to continue to bring back samples from the Moon and other planetary bodies to deepen our understanding.”

The discovery of the origin of the lunar atmosphere is a significant step forward in understanding the processes that shape bodies celestial of our solar system. These The findings could have important implications for future space missions, offering new research insights and further reasons to continue exploring the Moon and other worlds.

