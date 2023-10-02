Dene Carter and his Fluttermind launched a Role playing game Ultima style suit, completely free . You can download it from Steam. Is called Moonring and currently has 100% positive reviews. It should be noted that Carter is one of the authors of the Fable series, as well as a developer who has been active on the British scene for thirty years.

A role-playing game with all the trappings

Despite its apparent simplicity, Moonring is a classic role-playing game designed for a hardcore audience, featuring a multitude of ultra-refined gameplay systems. For example it has one of stealth systems best seen in the genre in recent years, just as the management of the procedurally generated dungeons is excellent.

So we have a vast open world to explore, moreover completely designed by hand; a rich plot to unravel; many dungeons to raid; more than a hundred types of enemies to fight against; many places to visit with characters to talk to; a complex and rewarding skill system; a 50-track soundtrack; so many secrets to discover and it’s all completely free. But are there microtransactions? Absolutely not.

You can go on Steam page for the gameadd it to your library and make it yours forever.

The game page also shows a message written by Carter, which explains the reason for Moonring:

Hi everyone. I’ve been a fan of role-playing games since the 80s and grew up playing titles like Lord British’s ‘Ultima’ and early Roguelikes. This is my love letter to a style of gaming that has largely fallen into disuse: with its vivid, bright sprites set against all-black backgrounds, true open-world gameplay, and the absence of detailed instructions. . The days I spent playing these games were dedicated to exploration and discovery, venturing into the darkness as a co-author of the experience, filling in the gaps left by the primitive graphics with my imagination. For those who did the same, I hope Moonring captures some of the spirit of those days. For those who haven’t, I hope the more modern conveniences you’ll find in this game give you a glimpse of what we played 40 years ago.

My heartfelt thanks go to everyone who took even just a moment to play it. Please be kind to my mistakes. I will correct them. 🙂

Dene”