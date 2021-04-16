Mario, Zelda, Splatoon and Animal Crossing designs are now available from ubiquitous online greetings company Moonpig.

Customizable cards featuring Mario and his Mushroom Kingdom pals are available for birthdays, Valentine’s, thank you, congratulations and Christmas, Nintendo UK announced today.

Zelda designs featuring Wind Waker, Twilight Princess and Ocarina of Time are also available. (Yes, there is one with Navi saying “Hey! It’s Your Birthday!”)

Animal Crossing additions include Mother’s and Father’s Day cards featuring alpaca couple Reese and Cyrus, and others featuring Tom Nook and Isabelle. (This whole thing feels like another one of Nook’s schemes.)

Hey (listen!), If only Nintendo had some more anniversaries of its own to celebrate this year ..? Maybe we should send a quick card as a reminder.