The convicted double murderer Klaus Bräunig is free again, on probation. He served the longest prison sentence in Germany – and protests his innocence.

Mainz – Klaus Bräunig from Mainz, who became known as the “Moonlight Murderer”, has been released from prison after 53 years. The now 79-year-old had spent over five decades behind bars and served his life sentence in the Diez correctional facility in Rhineland-Palatinate. Bräunig ends Germany’s longest prison sentence to date, which has now been suspended.

Like first the SWR reportedBräunig’s lawyer Carolin Arnemann announced on Wednesday (September 20th) that the Koblenz regional court had suspended his life sentence on September 9th, 2023. The Munich criminal defense attorney had previously filed constitutional complaints against the long prison term in 2019 and 2021.

Wrongfully imprisoned for 53 years? Germany’s longest prison sentence ends

The tragic case of Klaus Bräunig dates back to 1970, when he was arrested in Mainz as a suspect in a murder case. He is accused of murdering a pediatrician and her daughter. After days of interrogation without legal representation, he makes several confessions in which he admits to having committed the murders. He later retracts these confessions. There are no fingerprints or traces of his blood at the crime scene, no murder weapon, no witnesses. The following circumstantial evidence trial and the verdict against Bräunig were already considered controversial at the time.

Convicted double murderer free after more than 50 years – he denies the crime

On July 19, 1972, the unskilled worker was sentenced to life imprisonment before the Mainz regional court. To this day, Bräunig himself claims to be innocent and not to have committed the double murder. Since his conviction, lawyers have tried in vain to reopen the case and efforts to secure an early release have failed. The judges saw a risk of a relapse because Bräunig persistently refused to acknowledge his crime and continued to deny his guilt.

Lawyer lodges several constitutional complaints – and is finally successful

After defense lawyer Arnemann’s constitutional complaints, the Federal Constitutional Court finally ruled in favor of the detainee in March 2023. A previous psychiatric assessment of the 79-year-old revealed that Bräunig could no longer pose a danger.

Although her client has regained his freedom, his attorney continues to seek his full rehabilitation and acquittal of the double murder charges. After broadcasting one ARD-Documentation about the case According to Carolin Arnemann, new evidence emerged that justified reopening the case, including a witness who came forward.

“I don’t know of any case in Germany where a person innocently spent 53 years in prison.”

The judicial authorities in Rhineland-Palatinate have had an application to reopen the murder trial since April: “I am of the opinion that what I have on hand is enough to torpedo the verdict,” the lawyer told the SWR.

According to his lawyer, a resumption of the trial with an acquittal for Klaus Bräunig would be one of the biggest judicial scandals in the history of Germany: “I am not aware of any case in Germany where a person spent 53 years innocently in prison,” quotes the taz Arnemann.

Mainzer denies guilt: “They should clear my name in High German”

Klaus Bräunig himself commented on this SWR his joy at being free again. But he also appears combative: “They should clear my name in High German, which I didn’t do,” he explained in a post by SWR. According to the 79-year-old, his release would come about 20 to 30 years too late for him.