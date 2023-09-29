Moonlight Mile is set in the early 2000s. A new space race involves world powers. Russia, America and Japan are taking part in a gigantic project to create a space station on the Moon. The reason? Helium-3, an exploitable energy source for nuclear fusion that the Moon is full of. A new era for man is about to begin and the whole world is involved in it. Goro And Lostmanour two protagonists, are men of action who manage, after having conquered all earthly undertakings, to join the Nexus space project. Between geopolitical complications, international disagreements and highly complex missions, they will manage to get noticed and therefore become among the two greatest astronauts to conquer space.

Yasuo Otagaki is the author, known for the series of Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt and for having realized the subject of Make My Day (here is the link to our review of the series). A manga detailed, extremely realistic, equipped with a strong, evocative design and placid and relaxed atmospheres. A beautiful work realistic sci-fi which recalls the cinema of American space movies such as Apollo 13, Gravity, Contact, The Martian.

Original title: Moonlight Mile (ムーンライトマイル)

Italian title: Moonlight Mile

Japanese release: 2001

Italian release: February 2023

Number of volumes: 5

Publishing house: Planet Manga (Panini Comics)

Type: Realistic Sci-Fi

Drawings: Yasuo Otagaki

History: Yasuo Otagaki



Format: Paperback with dust jacket

Number of pages: 632 We reviewed Moonlight Mile Ultimate Edition via the print volume provided to us free of charge by Panini Comics.

The Nexus project

The Nexus space project will bring a new era for man, the energy produced by Helium-3 is super efficient and will bring great benefits to all of humanity. The story tells of Goro and Lostman, two friends passionate about mountaineering who, after having conquered all the peaks in the world, promise to meet again in space. The two will take very different paths: Goro will become a worker specialized in driving machineryendowed with extraordinary physical strength and above-average problem solving skills; Lostman instead, whose real name is Jack F. Woodbrigde, he will follow his career as a US naval aviator. Both are men of action, particularly suited to carrying out dangerous and stressful missions. They will soon be recruited to take part in the project.

Other minor characters surround them: Jefferson, Sawamura and Lucy Woo all three soldiers are taking part in the selection for the Nexus project. Together with Goro these three individuals will take part in training for the moon landing. Each with their own desires, their own goals, all with their gaze turned towards the sky.

Style and tone

The tone of the narrative is varied. Extremely serious scenes alternate, with extremely detailed explanations regarding the methodologies and instruments used in space missions, with comical, irreverent scenes and other very explicit sexual scenes. All this gives realism to the narrative, giving variations in tone depending on the context. The topics covered are also multiple and very current. The extremely realistic macroverse involving all the characters presents multiple themes: the race for technology, international relations between world powers and the historical veracity of fictitious events connects to real events.

All this demonstrates a great attention to world building, to the development of real and realistic situations, seasoned with meticulous attention to technological details, the functioning of the machinery used, the dynamics in zero gravity and the showing of how space travel uses an enormous amount of resources. However, there is no shortage of excellent construction of the main characters and the relationships between them. The emotional microverse is well representedmixes perfectly with the realistic macroverse, each character emerges in his particularities, in his aspirations, each with their own culture, your own world to bring to the reader. A manga that demonstrates preparation and careful meticulous research regarding everything related to space travel, at all levels, from the political-economic to the more practical and strategic ones.

Otagaki inks

The graphics section is very clean and extremely detailed. The author does not particularly excel in the drawing of human anatomies and in the diversity of the face models that he uses, but he has a very great attention to technological environments and machinery. The narrative is often interspersed with broad overviews of the spatial landscapes they give a sense of peace and tranquility, the realistic style is of great impact and demonstrates a great study of the environments in which the story is set. The highly regular paneling and very thoughtful shot choices bring it to life a narrative with a cinematic style.



Also very interesting and extremely detailed mecha design: space machinery, robots and everything that concerns the representation of technology are certainly the element with the greatest impact of the entire comic. The meticulous attention to detail, to the technologies that make up the shuttles, to the instruments used by the astronauts, are all represented through an extremely realistic style. Many machines that are shown are actual real machines, their use and functioning are perfectly explained and it mixes in a very interesting way with the narrative. This element could really interest those who have a passion for space travel, the meticulousness and study that the author did to create the manga demonstrate an enormous passion for the wonderful world of astrophysics.

The Ultimate Edition

The volume is a Paperback with dust jacket containing three classic tankobon volumes. A nice brick in short but still light and easy to handle. However, the price is justified by the length of the work. Considering that the entire work will be published in five volumes, the investment to recover them is not that great. And it will be an excellent purchase for those who are passionate about the genre.

The layout follows the flow of the reading very well, keeping the edges wide at the sides and spacing up to the edge on the upper and lower sides with cartoons of high emotional intensity. The adaptations and dialogues are very clear, the whole context of space travel and the race for the most advanced technologies it is always well explained and understandable.

A special edition sci-fi epic, a milestone in the genre. Goro Saruwatari And Jack F. Woodbridge they lived great adventures together. Now they are preparing to challenge space as specialists of the team that will create the structures destined to extract the precious Helium3 from the lunar surface.

Who do we recommend Moonlight Mile Ultimate Edition to?

Moonlight Mile It is recommended for those who dreamed of becoming an astronaut as a child. To those who usually look up and wonder how far the sky can go. An excellent glimpse into the real potential of space, the impact that space travel has on international relations and the economic opportunities they represent. The manga also includes a detailed body of extremely detailed and realistic information, helping to paint a perfect portrait of the reality of space travel.

Extremely detailed

Evocative atmospheres The drawing lacks human anatomy and makes some characters very confusing with each other