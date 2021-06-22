América Televisión prepares for the premiere of Moonlight, the new soap opera that will hit Peruvian screens. The production revolves around two protagonists, who will be played by André Silva and Vanessa Silva Sperka.

The channel has already unveiled the first preview, which generated the expectation among viewers with the love story of León and Luna. The public’s attention was also focused on the new talent that the series presents.

But who is Vanessa Silva Sperka? The Venezuelan-born actress has an extensive and varied career in her native country and is now committed to demonstrating her talent on national television.

Born on January 4, 1997, the young artist has captivated with her performance in theater, commercials, series, short films and even in music videos of well-known performers, such as “Although now you are with him” by Ricardo Montaner.

The now protagonist of Moonlight began her career in 2006 and with more experience, she participated in projects for television in Venezuela, Mexico and Colombia, among which A puro corazón (2015), Papá a toda madre (2017), La taxiista (2018) and The man is German recharged (2019).

Vanessa silva He expressed his joy on social networks for being in Peru for the recordings of the new telenovela of América Televisión. In her official Instagram account, the interpreter released a photograph where she can be seen characterized as Luna and said she was excited to return to acting with said national production: “Back to mine,” she published.

Moonlight: meet Vanessa Silva, the protagonist of the new América TV novel

