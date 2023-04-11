Within hours of the premiere of season 3 of “Moonlight“, América TV novel, Mayella Lloclla spoke about her participation as Bella. Her statements surprised more than one, since the Peruvian actress stated that she would leave the soap opera in which she participates with André Silva.

In the trailer for “Moonlight” it is mentioned that Soul and Lion their paths will cross and some changes that could happen are left in the dark. Lloclla was consulted about this and revealed that she will be out of history for a couple of months. “I must say that I will be away from the novel for two months because I have a project for a film and then I will return recharged“he told the media.

Although she will distance herself from “Luz de Luna”, she will return for her debut as a cumbia singer. “Many surprises are coming in the novel. My character is going to continue singing and will also enter the university,” she said.

According to the fictional couple of ‘León de la cumbia’, a character played by andre silvathe novel “has all the ingredients, such as music, drama, suspense and a lot of love.”

When is “Moonlight 3” released?

“Moonlight 3” arrives This Tuesday, April 11, 2023, through America TV. You will be able to enjoy the novel after “At the bottom there is room”.

