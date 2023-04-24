Chapter 9 of the third season of “Moonlight” It arrived on the last Friday, April 21, 2023, and surprised more than one. During the América TV soap opera, Eus arrived at his mother Patricia’s house to end his life and discovered that he no longer lived there and that the place was now rented by Adam Cruces, the well-known Mexican producer who has just signed a work contract. with Leo and Apollo. That tense encounter brought with it a surprise: Eus has a twin.

Adam introduced him to the “Moonlight” villain who would impersonate him in jail. While having breakfast together, the son of ‘Chubi’ met a person identical to him and was shocked. For this, the day before, Cruces had made an offer to De Souza: become allies and have the fidelity of the enemy of Leon. As he assumed that Eus’s response was affirmed, Cruces decided to bring in who would turn himself in to the police.

When Eus asked how this was possible, the character played by the actor Sebastian Ligarde He replied that he was a powerful person who could move everything in his favor. “Eus, I’m not an ordinary person,” she told him. Now, it remains to wait until Monday night arrives to find out what will happen after this alliance. Will Leon be in danger? We will know in the next few hours.

Fans comment on the appearance of Eus’s twin

“León still has to have a twin brother. One for Bella and one for Alma”, “León needs to have a twin brother and his name is Duke”, “Everyone is resurrected, many souls and twins” and “Moonlight 3: Attack of the Clones”were some of the comments of the fans in the video of TikTok that a user shared about this event in the soap opera.

Where to SEE “Moonlight 3”?

“Luz de Luna 3” arrives through América TV and América TVGO, after the series “At the bottom there is room”.

