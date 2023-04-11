“Moonlight 3” LIVE PREMIERE arrives TODAY, April 11, by the sign of America TV LIVE. After the end of “Maricucha 2”, chapter 1 of the third season will bring back André Silva, Vanessa Silva Sperka, Mayella Lloclla, among other Peruvian actors. HERE you can find the complete guide to find out what time, on which channel and where to watch the Peruvian telenovela produced by Michelle Alexander on Channel 4 (America Television) and FREE ONLINE via America TVGO.

When is “Moonlight 3” released?

“Moonlight 3” this one arrives Tuesday April 11, 2023 through America TV. If you want to know what will happen to Chubi, Bella and León, don’t miss the premiere in the next few hours.

What time does “Luz de Luna” season 3 premiere?

The third season of the Peruvian soap opera “Luz de Luna” will air after “Al fondo hay sitio” at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Where to see the third season of “Luz de Luna”?

You can SEE “Luz de Luna 3” through the América TV signal or on the web at America TVGO. The episodes of the new season will air from Monday to Friday.

“Luz de Luna 3”: these are the new actors of the América TV series. Photo: composition LR

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD), Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

How to watch “Luz de Luna 3” ONLINE FOR FREE?

“Moonlight 3”you can watch it online for freeAmerica TVGO, which transmits the production simultaneously with the TV signal. Also, you can follow the new episodes of “Moonlight 3” on the YouTube channel América Televisión Novelas.

“Moonlight 3”: cast

andre like cumbian lion

Naima Luna Gutierrez as Light

Alfonso Santistevan as Cyrus

Mayella Lloclla as Pretty .

. Gilberto Nue as Pedro

Miguel Alvarez as eusebio

Nicolas Galindo as us

Daniela Feijoo as Mabel

Laly Goyzueta as patricia

Jose Luis Ruiz aschuby.

“Moonlight”: song

One of the most popular songs from “Luz de Luna” is “swear”, whose author and composer is Miguel Laura. In addition, this became known for El Lobo (José Luis Arroyo) and the Private Society. Next, listen to the song with the voices of León, Bella and Luz.

