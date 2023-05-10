The episode of May 8 of the third season of “Moonlight” brought surprising revelations. After confessing the reason why she left him at the altar, Alma told León that Joaquín is not really her nephew. “Verónica is not Joaquín’s mother. His mother is me. You are his father”said the lawyer. This caused the singer to shed even more tears and want to know more about what happened.

“After threats from usI couldn’t risk your life or that of Light“, I continue. In addition, she told him that on her arrival in Mexico she discovered that she was pregnant and that she could not tell him because she was afraid that he would hate her. In another scene, there is a tender encounter between Lion and the little one. “I don’t know if you know it too or you were also keeping this secret from me”, he tells her, while he holds his hand.

After this, the husband of Pretty she told her daughter Luz that she will have a little brother. Little she thought her daddy was talking about savior. However, he told him that Alma is the mother of his brother, the best of him. This news is not only known to them, but Luis Alberto (Eus de Souza) has already given Adam Cruces some scope.

