Tuesday, November 15, has been special for Peruvian viewers. Of the two most popular series on national television, one of them said goodbye to its audience until further notice and another returned in style. These are “Luz de luna 2″ and “Maricucha 2″.

With a time change that surprised some, the plot starring andre silva went on the air at 10:40 p.m., leaving aside its usual slot at 9:40 p.m. While “Maricucha 2”, a series led by Patricia Barretoappeared on the air immediately after “At the bottom there is room”.

Who won the rating, “Maricucha 2″ or “Luz de luna 2″?

According to Kantar Ibope Media, “Maricucha 2” obtained a 23.6 rating. On the other hand, the end of “Moonlight 2”which aired after the show with Patricia Barreto, was not far behind, and closed his story with 22.3 tuning.

The PREMIERE of “Maricucha 2” had a better rating than the FINAL of “Luz de Luna 2”. Photo: Composition/Stefano Meier/Instagram/Capture America TV

What happened at the end of “Luz de luna 2″ and why did it worry fans?

In the final chapter, León and Bella are about to get married. While his friends are excited, Eus appears, who, after escaping from jail, arrives with a gun. “This wedding will have a happy ending, but for me. Goodbye, Leonsays the man.

Thus, he shoots, but he did not count on Chubi, his father, getting in the way and receiving the bullet that was directed towards León. Eus runs away and Patricia hugs her partner. After asking for forgiveness for his actions, the man closes his eyes. His death has not been confirmed, but a plot has been left for a third party.