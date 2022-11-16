The final chapter of “Moonlight 2” kept viewers glued to the television. Although the story was expected to be closed definitively, a tragedy marked the fate of the ‘León de la cumbia’ plot. Fans were left with more than one question.

Yes ok Leon and Bella’s wedding was the central axis of the series, This happiness that enveloped everyone was tarnished from one moment to the next, when Eus, son of Patricia and Chubi, appeared in front of the couple and the attendees holding a weapon.

Did Chubi die in “Moonlight 2”, final chapter?

In the images you can see León and Bella about to enter the church. While his friends applaud happily for the couple, Eus appears, who, after escaping from jail, arrives carrying a weapon. “This wedding will have a happy ending, but for me. Goodbye, Leonsays the man.

With gun in hand, Eus threatened Leon. In this way, he aimed at his target and fired, but he didn’t count on Chubi, his father, interfering. Shocked by what happened, the young man escapes.

“Mr. León, my time has come. Forgive me for all the wrong I’ve done. Now, I have fulfilled my purpose. I have cleaned up my mistakes. Patricia, I love you with all my being. Never forget it,” Chubi says as he closes his eyes.

Did Chubi die in “Moonlight 2”. Series will have one more season. Photo: America TV

With a León desperate for the health of his companion, “Luz de luna 2” ended its time on television with one more question: did Chubi really die?

“Moonlight will have season 3?”

It is a possibility, having left its plot open and with more questions than answers about its characters.

Who stars in “Moonlight 2”?

The actress Mayella Lloclla, who gives life to Bella in “Luz de luna 2”, shares a cast with Alma (Vanessa Silva) and André Silva, who gives life to León.