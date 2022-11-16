The last chapter of “Moonlight 2” left fans speechless. What should be the best day for Leon and Belle It turned into a nightmare when Eus burst into their wedding ready to kill them. However, Chubi took the bullet to save the protagonist, which left an uncertain future for the series.

The heart attack ending was celebrated by the actors who gathered to see said episode. Many of them chose to only read their part of the script in order not to find out more details, so their surprise was as great as that of the followers of the program.