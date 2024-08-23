Moonfish Weighing Over a Ton Washes Up on US Beach

A giant sunfish has washed up on a beach in Oregon, USA. writes Jam Press.

Locals found a sun-dried Mola mola weighing 1.8 tons on the beach. Its length was 1.5 meters. Someone suggested that the fish ended up on the beach because the water was too warm.

The sunfish can reach three meters in width and four in length and weigh more than two tons. It has no scales and normal fins. At the end of the sunfish, instead of a tail, there is something like an oar, and its teeth are fused into a “beak”. It moves slowly through the water using jets of water that it forcefully releases from its mouth.

Although the sunfish is slow-moving, it is super-fertile: one female of this species can produce 300 million eggs. The tadpole she conceives must grow 60 million times in size to become an adult.

It was previously reported that a giant fish found on a beach in the US was a representative of a new species discovered seven years ago. At first, it was mistaken for a common sunfish (Mola mola), but it turned out to be the so-called deceitful sunfish, or Mola tecta.