Before Marvel, DC, and Star Wars starred in the biggest box office hits, Roland Emmerich he was responsible for big productions with one thing in common: the end of the world as we know it. “I still have a big enough name when it’s a disaster movie,” he told Den of Geek.

On the occasion of the premiere of moon fall, his latest film, we take a look at his greatest hits on the big screen. To date, several are still remembered by their followers and moviegoers. Regardless of the outcome, each title made an impact and time-travel capsules.

moon fall

A mysterious force knocks the Moon out of its orbit, sending it into a direct collision with Earth at full speed. A few weeks before the impact with the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA is convinced that they have the key to save our planet and mount an impossible mission to space.

independence day 1 and 2

On the eve of the 4th of July, spaceships appear in the sky and attack the planet, launching destructive rays against the largest cities in the world. The only hope of salvation lies in the hands of a few survivors.

2012

In the Mayan calendar, 2012 is the year in which the end of the world will take place, which will be accompanied by various natural catastrophes: volcanic eruptions, typhoons and glaciers that will flood the planet. Given this, a family will do everything possible to take shelter.

Tomorrow

Global warming will trigger a sudden and catastrophic climate change on Earth. Hall warns the political leaders, but it is too late: a series of anomalous climatic phenomena begin to occur in different parts of the globe.