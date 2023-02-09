Just a few hours before the opening of the new MotoGP season at the Sepang International Circuit and time to also announce the birth of a new synergy for 2023. barracudas, synonymous with Made in Italy and quality in the motorcycle component sector, it will be alongside the Mooney VR46 Racing Team already from this first official test and then for the current season.

Barracuda, a design project born on the outskirts of Florence in 2002, coinciding with the advent of the so-called Nakeds, is the market leader in the sector of motorcycle accessories and components. Experience and expertise also made available to the team from Tavullia who will bring some components and a lever guard designed and produced by Barracuda to the track during the season on the Ducati Desmosedici GP ridden by Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi.

While waiting for the first GP in Portugal, next 26 March, the Barracuda brand logo will be present on the bikes, the riders’ overalls and the team’s images and communications.