Moonbin, member of popular K-pop group Astro, has died at the age of 25. According to Korean media, the singer and actor committed suicide. Moon’s manager alerted police after finding him unconscious, Yonhap News TV reported.

Moon’s agency Fantagio Music confirmed the K-pop star’s death in a statement shared on Twitter, writing, “On April 19, ASTRO’s Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky.”

The 25-year-old, who was also part of the group Moonbin & Sanha, made his debut in 2009 in the popular K-drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’. The Astro group debuted in 2016 with their first EP ‘Spring Up’, then in 2019 their debut album ‘All Light’, which topped the Korean charts.