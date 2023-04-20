Thursday, April 20, 2023, 08:10



South Korean singer Moonbin, a member of the K-pop group Astro, has died at the age of 25, his music label Fantagio reported Thursday.

The South Korean Police, which has confirmed his death, has reported that Moonbin’s manager found the lifeless body at his home, located in southern Seoul.

“Although we believe that he committed suicide, we are also considering carrying out an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death,” the agents have explained, as reported by the Yonhap news agency.

Moonbin debuted in 2016 as a member of the group Astro, he was an active dancer and vocalist known for songs like ‘Crazy Sexy Cool’ or ‘Confession’.

“All Astro members, Fantagio colleagues, executives and employees who have been together for a long time, are mourning the deceased, with great sadness and shock,” the music label said.

In recent years, the conditions of the K-pop industry have entered into debate as they are considered too strict and abusive, especially after numerous deaths of successful young singers have been recorded, among which the idol Jonghyun, who has stood out, has been reported. He passed away in 2017 at the age of 27, as well as that of the artist Goo Hara, in 2019, at the age of 28.