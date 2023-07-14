Friday, July 14, 2023
Moon trips | India is trying to get a probe to the Moon intact – live broadcast from launch at around 11.45am

July 14, 2023
Moon trips | India is trying to get a probe to the Moon intact – live broadcast from launch at around 11.45am

India will send a probe to the moon today, Friday.

The LVM3 launch vehicle is scheduled to lift off towards the Moon at 12:05 local time from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Southeast India.

HS will show a live broadcast of the launch from around 11:45.

to Chandrayaan 3 consists of two parts: a probe and a rover.

If all goes according to plan, Chandrayaan 3 will make a soft landing near the Moon’s south pole in late August.

It is supposed to explore the environment for about one bright lunar day. One day on the moon lasts about 14 Earth days.

If successful, India will be the fourth nation to successfully land a probe on the Moon. The other three are the United States, the Soviet Union, and China.

India has tried to send a probe to the Moon on the Chandrayaan 2 flight in September 2019. However, the probe crashed into the surface of the Moon. However, Chandrayaan 2 was able to take the satellite into orbit around the Moon.

Since then, Japan and Israel have failed in their attempts to land a device on the surface of the moon.

Tags:
