Mexico.- Throughout the year the full moon receives various names in relation to the most characteristic events of the time. Although these names do not represent an actual change on the Moon, they have endured and become an important part of the culture.

That is why in this month of May the Full Moon of Flowers. An astronomical event highly anticipated by lovers of observation and our natural satellite.

According to the lunar calendar, the full moon of May or flower moon the day will be recorded friday may 5 and it will remain like this for a few days until giving way to its following lunar phases.

Why is it called Flower Moon?

Luna de Flores is the name given to the full moon in May. This is the popular name that ancient inhabitants have given to our natural satellite for a simple reason.

This name was given because in the northern hemisphere, in the month of May the flowering of many flowers occurs.

According to the educational site starwalk, astrologers believe that the Flower Moon is the ideal time to express your feelings and become more susceptible to them.

Name given to the Moon in the 12 months of the year: