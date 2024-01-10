Moon | Nokia is testing a 4g network on the Moon

Hearings is in 2024 for almost every month. Almost a dozen flights can accumulate.

Landers, probes, rovers and spaceships are taken to the moon and its orbit.

Three national space administrations take equipment to the surface of the moon. In addition, private space companies are aiming for the Moon.

Private company Intuitive Machines takes you to the Moon in the summer too Nokia test station. Nokia is testing a 4g network near the Moon's south pole in harsh conditions.

The net should last two weeks in strong radiation. The net is moved on two platforms, from which communication is maintained with the stationary Nova-C lander.

Such a network may be used by NASA's permanent base in the 2030s.

The Nokia logo can be seen in these views on the surface of the Moon in summer. In the illustration, the Intuitive Machines lander has already arrived.

Nokia is also experimenting with a direct connection to Maa in the summer. Data and images are sent via the link. An attempt is made to control the devices remotely via the mobile phone network.

“We use the same technologies that connect billions of smartphones around the world,” says Thierry KleinDirector of Research at Nokian Bell Labs.

Hearing loss the year was opened on Monday by the US space company Astrobotic Technology.

A private Vulcan launch vehicle sent a probe and lander from Florida to the Moon. On board is lthe novice Peregrine.

That though immediately ran into trouble. The journey continues on. The lander is now trying to get close to the Moon.

Peregrine would orbit the Moon for a month. It won't try to land on the Moon until February 23rd, but it seems to remain a dream.

The four-legged and two-meter-tall Peregrine would have taken 20 research packages to the surface of the Moon. Five of them belong to the US space agency NASA.

“ Japan would be the Fifth country to land a lander intact on the surface of the Moon.

At the beginning of said American Intuitive Machines Houston plans to send the first lander to the moon already after mid-February.

The lander Nova-C would be taken near the Moon's south pole at the end of February.

The device will be taken to the South Pole by the space company SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch vehicle.

Nova-C's flight to the Moon is fast and straightforward. It should land on the Moon already a week after departure. Its equipment will also be tested on the surface of the Moon for a couple of weeks.

If the flight succeeds, the device made in the USA goes intact to the surface of the Moon after a break of more than 50 years.

The last US device on the moon was NASA Apollo 17's lunar module Challenger. It was the beginning of December 1972.

The two astronauts of the lunar module, Eugene Chernan and Harrison Schmitt walked on the surface of the Moon three times at that time.

Japan will try to land on the moon before the American Peregrine in January.

Earth's space administration, Jaxan lander Slim will attempt to reach the surface of the Moon with these prospects on January 19. There are two mini ATVs on board.

Jaxa failed its predecessor ie lander M-1's with last April. If Japan succeeds now, it would be the Fifth country to land a lander intact on the surface of the Moon.

The United States, the Soviet Union (Russia) and China succeeded in this a long time ago, and last August also India.

“ Probes are used to try to drill ice from the Moon.

“2024 is the year of the Moon”, says Bethany Ehlmann from California State University Ucla.

According to Ehlmann, the large number of hearings now in 2024 reflects the efforts that have been made during the five years to get to the Moon.

Most of the ships and experiments that will be taken to the Moon are part of NASA projects of the US space agency.

Nasa runs, loosely translated, the Commercial Payloads Program, i.e CLPS projects. Ten flights to the Moon have already been planned in the projects.

In the program, NASA supports private space flights with hundreds of millions of dollars.

Probes are used to try, among other things, to drill ice from the Moon, look for places with water, study the hard-to-stick and sticky dust of the Moon, and try out various quadricopters.

With the help of flights, Nasa supports the exploration of the Moon. At the same time, it is preparing its astronauts' flights to the Moon in the Artemis project.

At the beginning of the 2030s at the latest, NASA would start building its own permanent base near the Moon's south pole.

China takes you to the Moon in May Chang'e 6 lander with equipment.

If successful, Change's return flight will bring to Earth for the first time a sample from the side of the Moon that is never visible to Earth.

I will speed up year's Moon was supposed to culminate in the Artemis 2 flight of astronauts. It was scheduled for November.

On Tuesday, however, Nasa announced, that the astronauts' flight will be postponed by a year. Among other things, problems have been found with the batteries of the spacecraft Orion.

At the same time, the landing of two astronauts on the Moon is postponed. This Artemis 3 will probably be realized at the end of 2026. The astronauts have not been named.

Instead, four NASA-designated astronauts have been training for the Artemis 2 flight since the summer of 2023. The astronauts are the US commander Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, Victor Glover as well as Canadian Jeremy Hansen.