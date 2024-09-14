Have you ever observed the Moon with a telescope? If you have never done so, this is the perfect time to discover its magic. The Night of the Moonan international event promoted by the NASAis about to bring thousands of enthusiasts and curious people back to turn their gaze towards our natural satellite, the celestial body that has always fascinated artists, poets and scientists. Imagine being under the night sky, with the Moon that shines above you, while you listen to a melody that celebrates it or attend a conference that reveals its secrets.

Not just observation: events and conferences around the world

It’s not just an opportunity for look at the moon; is an immersive experience of music, art, talks and workshops for all ages. Have you ever attended an event like this? If not, you might be surprised by how engaging it is.

From September 14, hundreds of events around the world will celebrate the largest and brightest satellite in our sky. In Italy, the National Institute of Astrophysics and the Italian Amateur Astronomers’ Union, in collaboration with the Virtual Telescope Projecthave organized a special evening: a streaming observation of the Moon with the commentary of the astrophysicist Gianluca Masi. Imagine being able to see the Moon up close, without even getting up from the couch!

Bewitched by the Moon: Science and Curiosity Meet on the Night of the Moon

But that’s not all. The initiative “Bewitched by the Moon”, organized by the Italian Astrophiles Union and by CICAP, aims to to break down all the false beliefs related to our satellite. For example, did you know that the idea that the Moon influences human behavior or crops is just a myth? During these evenings, science and curiosity intertwine to bring adults and children closer to knowing our cosmic neighbor.

Throughout Italythe event will be celebrated in a unique way. From Lazio to Tuscany, from Emilia Romagna to Campania, each region will offer different activities, from night observations to astrophotography workshops, up to a special initiative for blind and visually impaired in collaboration with the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired. The Neil Armstrong Astronomical Center in Salerno has in fact prepared tactile descriptions of the lunar surface, making the event accessible to all.

Supermoon and eclipse: two unmissable spectacles

And finally, we cannot forget the shows that the Moon itself reserves for us. After the Supermoon of August, prepare for another wonder: on the night between September 17th and 18th, the Moon will appear about 7% larger and brighter than average. But that’s not all: in the early hours of September 18, we will also be lucky enough to witness apartial eclipsevisible in Italy and many other parts of the world.

And you, are you ready to be enchanted by the Moon? Take a telescope or binoculars, participate in one of the events and experience the magic of these nights. The Moon awaits you, and has never been so fascinating.

Don’t miss this unique event! Follow our site for further updates, share the article with your friends and tell us in the comments how you prepare to experience the Night of the Moon.