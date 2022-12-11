Home page World

Of: Tanya Banner

The Orion spacecraft is returning from the moon and is scheduled to land in the Pacific today. NASA wants to test a new landing maneuver. The splashdown in the ticker.

The Nasa spacecraft “Orion” is around moon flown and is now expected back on earth.

On Sunday, December 11 at 6:39 p.m., the capsule is scheduled to land in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego.

“Orion” is part of the “Artemis” program NASAwhich should land the next humans on the moon by 2025.

+++ 5.18 p.m.: “Orion” is currently about 17,000 kilometers away from Earth. In about an hour and a half (at 6:39 p.m.), the space capsule is scheduled to land in the Pacific.

+++ 5.10 p.m.: The weather plays an important role in the return of Nasa’s Orion spacecraft, including the height of the waves in which the capsule lands. The recovery teams are currently about 8 kilometers from the landing zone, preparations are underway.

+++ 4.45 p.m.: The Nasa capsule “Orion” is slowed down shortly before landing in the Pacific by a total of eleven parachutes. However, a large part of the work is already done by the earth’s atmosphere: it slows the capsule down from around 40,000 km/h to just around 520 km/h. The capsule gets very hot – the heat shield has to withstand temperatures of up to 2760 degrees Celsius.

NASA’s moon mission: “Orion” capsule returns after 25 days

+++ 3.25 p.m.: The actual salvage mission begins even before the “Orion” space capsule lands in the Pacific. The 95-strong rescue team is brought near the planned landing site by a Navy amphibious ship. If the capsule is in the water, sensors are first used to check whether fuel has leaked. Then Navy divers approach the “Orion” and put a kind of stabilization sleeve around the capsule.

If there is a crew on board for later moon missions, they will be the first to be brought out. The capsule and all parts of the “Orion” that can be found are then recovered before sinking into the sea. “Nasa is always about data. And we want to fly a crew on the next mission. So it’s a key test flight for us to get all the data back,” said Melissa Jones, NASA’s lead landing and rescue officer FloridaToday. According to Jones, the team has about six hours to do this. The capsule will then be pulled into the ship’s flooded well deck and taken to the Naval Base in San Diego.

Nasa spaceship “Orion” lands in the Pacific – before that it has to slow down significantly

Update from Sunday, December 11th, 2:40 p.m.: Nasa’s “Orion” spacecraft has been in space for 25 days and around seven hours – but that will change today. At the moment there are about 53,000 kilometers between the spacecraft and the earth – at 6.39 p.m. “Orion” is supposed to water down in the Pacific near San Diego. The capsule is currently traveling at a speed of around 12,100 km/h – it will still have to be slowed down considerably before it can land. But there are still a few hours to go.

This ticker informs you about the splashdown of the “Orion” capsule in the Pacific. You can see the current distance of the capsule from the earth, as well as the speed on a NASA website.

Surname: Orion MPCV (Multi Purpose Crew Vehicle) Crew: up to 4 people Diameter: about 5 meters Height: about 3.3 meters First flight: 5 December 2014 (uncrewed test flight) Launcher: NASA's Space Launch System (SLS).

NASA’s Orion spacecraft is scheduled to land in the Pacific Ocean today

First report from Saturday, December 10th: San Diego – The “Orion” spacecraft has made a long journey: On November 16, it was launched into space by an SLS rocket from the US space agency Nasa. Since then she has flown through space, has the moon orbited and has come within 80 kilometers of its surface. “Orion” set a record: At 432,000 kilometers, the space probe was the farther away from Earth than any spacecraft certified for humans before. The previous record holder was the Apollo 13 mission, which did not reach the moon but was 401,056 kilometers from Earth.

A few days ago, the space capsule “Orion” said goodbye to the moon and is on its way back to earth. So far, the moon mission “Artemis 1” has been a great success for the NASA, but one final, critical milestone is yet to come: “Orion” must land successfully. It is planned that the capsule on Sunday (11 December) around 18.40 (CET) about 50 to 60 nautical miles (about 90-110 kilometers) off the coast of San Diego in the Pacific.

NASA’s Orion space capsule returns from the moon

This milestone has to be achieved – after all, the next flight of an “Orion” capsule should have a human crew on board for the first time. The capsule of the moon mission “Artemis 1” has two female astronaut dummies on board and is the dress rehearsal for the first crewed flight to the moon.

The Nasa space capsule “Orion” flew around the moon and took pictures of the moon and the earth. The spaceship is now returning to earth. © IMAGO/NASA

Returning to Earth from space is relatively easy at first glance: the capsule simply falls down towards Earth, is slowed down by parachutes and lands in the water where a ship is waiting to collect the space capsule. But of course it’s not quite that simple – partly because enormous speeds and temperatures are involved: The space capsule is moving at a speed of 40,200 kilometers per hour and has to be slowed down. In doing so, it penetrates the earth’s atmosphere, whereby its heat shield has to withstand a temperature of up to 2760 degrees Celsius.

NASA’s “Orion” space capsule has to hit a “keyhole in the sky”.

In addition, when a spacecraft returns to Earth from the moon, it must hit a very specific “window” in Earth’s atmosphere in order to get through safely – a kind of “keyhole in the sky”, like it time names. This keyhole is about 15 miles wide.

If “Orion” misses the right window and enters the atmosphere at too steep an angle, the spacecraft will not survive the heat of re-entry. On the other hand, if the angle is too flat, the capsule is deflected back into space. 24 kilometers sounds like a big goal that you can hardly miss, but a comparison of time shows how small it actually is: Assuming the earth is the size of a basketball, the moon the size of a baseball and is 6.7 meters from the basketball – then the target window would be as wide as a sheet of paper is thick.

Nasa capsule “Orion” is part of the “Artemis” moon missions

If the space capsule hits the perfect window, the landing will still be uncomfortable for people: All “Apollo” moon missions have made it – then the crews had to endure 6.8 G (6.8 times the force of gravity). In order to reduce the G-forces for future astronauts, NASA wants to test a new maneuver during the “Orion” landing. The so-called “skip entry” maneuver is intended to ensure that the crew on board only has to endure a maximum of 4 G.

“Skip entry” is not a new idea, it was actually already known at the time of the “Apollo” moon missions. Back then, however, it would have been too risky. Today, computers can calculate the maneuver over and over again – and just barely 50 years after the last humans returned from the moon, it is now being tested for the first time with “Orion”. (tab)