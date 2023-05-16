The month of May 2023 has left us several astronomical gifts, the most recent being the eclipse of the Penumbral Moon and a great astronomical phenomenon will soon be recorded again. It’s about the conjunction of the Moon, Mars and Venus.

Conjunctions are astronomical events that occur when two celestial objects ascend in the same line or ecliptic longitude that allows them to be seen in perspective close to each other.

According to starwalk Educational Site, Moon-planet conjunctions occur relatively frequently, on average once every 27.3 days. On the other hand, events that occur less frequently with planet-planet conjunctions.

When is the great astronomical phenomenon?

According to predictions, the conjunction of the Moon, Mars and Venus is expected to occur on May 22.

This astronomical phenomenon can be seen with the naked eye after the Sun has hidden, but if you want to see it in greater detail, you can use observation equipment such as binoculars and a telescope.

Because this event occurs in the month of May, the conditions to observe it are favorable, due to the absence of rain and natural light pollution, since the Moon will be observed partially illuminated by the lunar phase in which it will be found.