A group of thieves attacked a luxury clothing store in the Galería Canalejas, in the heart of Madrid, a few meters from the Congress of Deputies and of Puerta del Sol, has confirmed to Europa Press a spokesperson for the Madrid Police Headquarters.

The robbery, which lasted five minutes, took place around 4 a.m. this Wednesday in the Dior store. The hooded men rammed a BMV SUV, possibly stolen, against the entrance to the establishment. Thus, they managed to break it and enter with clubs, stealing a large number of items of clothing and accessories of great value.

Furthermore, the thieves They clashed with a security guard from the adjacent hotelwho was threatened with a stick while shouting “get out.” Then, they fled in the other vehicle along the sidewalk towards Sevilla Street, which they took in the opposite direction towards Puerta del Sol, where they lost track.

The National Police has taken charge of the investigation into what happened and there are still no arrests. The agents are going to question the guard and other witnesses and they will also analyze the security cameras in the area and the images recorded by an individual, published by the newspaper ‘El Mundo’, where you can see how the criminals take bags from the store and threaten the security employee.