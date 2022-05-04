“Moon Knight”, the new series from Marvel Studios, came to Disney Plus to introduce us to a new character based on Egyptian mythology: Moon Knight. With a total of six episodes, he showed that he still has many stories to tell and incredible personalities for fans of the MCU.

Now that the show has come to an end, we tell you what happened and if the studio has plans for a second season that continues the adventures of the protagonists.

Will “Moon Knight” have a sequel?

Considering the outcome of the first installment, fans anticipate that Moon Knight’s story is far from over. On the contrary, the series would have a sequel, but it is still unknown if it will come as a second season or if it will continue with the debut of the character on the big screen.

At the moment, it only remains to wait for an official statement from the study through social networks. The success of the show is also another strong incentive to believe that we will get more of the popular anti-hero.

What happened at the end of the series?

In the sixth chapter of “Moon Knight”, Steven Grant and Marc Spector escape from the underworld to defeat Ammyt with the help of Khonshu and Layla, the new avatar of Taweret. Once the mission is over, both decide to leave the orders of the God of the Moon, but he has other plans up his sleeve.

As we saw in the post-credit scene, the protagonist’s divinity and third personality kill Harrow to eliminate the possibility of the ‘Devourer of the Dead’ returning. Now, more than one wonders what is waiting for Marvel Studios to confirm the continuation after that open ending.