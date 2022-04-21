A new episode of “Moon Knight” premieres every Wednesday through the Disney Plus platform. The fourth chapter entitled “The Tomb” showed us the traditions and customs of Egyptian mythology, and we could even see a hippopotamus goddess, who – everything seems to indicate – will help Marc Spector / Steven Grant.

Although the end of the episode has brought together the consciousness of both personalities of the character played by oscar isaacwhat was seen throughout the chapter has left the viewer in doubt as to whether what the protagonist of the series experienced was real or not.

Oscar Isaac had trouble on set when he started filming “Moon Knight,” struggling to switch personalities between Marc Spector and Steven Grant. Photo: Disney+ capture

Who is the hippopotamus goddess?

At the end of the episode we see that Arthur Harrow shoots and ‘kills’ Marc Spector, who falls into deep waters, and when he wakes up he appears in a psychiatric center, where everything seen in the series begins to relate: Steven’s personality Grant, Layla and even Harrow, who is the psychiatrist at the center where Marc is admitted.

Marc remembers that he was shot, which leads him to want to flee the place, and it is at that moment that he meets Steven Grant. When they try to run away Taweret appears in the way of both. Taweret is the hippopotamus-shaped goddess who is known in Egyptian mythology as the goddess of fertility and childbirth, and what we see at the end of the episode.

Taweret, goddess of fertility in “Moon Knight” 1×04. Photo: Disney Plus

What function would Taweret have within “Moon Knight”?

Everything indicates that the fact that Marc Spector is in a psychiatric hospital is not real, as has happened before in the comics. While it’s hard to know Taweret’s exact role in the series, since there’s no history of her in the comics, it’s quite possible that the hippo goddess helps Marc Spector get out of the asylum.