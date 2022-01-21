The new series of Disney Plus and Marvel, Moon Knight, He has presented us with a trailer that has undoubtedly left fans with high expectations. While it is already known that Oscar Isaac will play the main hero and his multiple personalities, not much is known about the antagonist played by Ethan Hawke.

The latter will give life to Arthur Harrow, a rather unknown villain from the MCU who is making his debut in the streaming service’s live-action series.

Moon Knight official poster. Photo: Disney Plus

Who is Arthur Harrow?

The villain comes from the second series of comics from Moon Knight, which were published by Marvel during 1985. He only appeared in one issue, making him one of the most unknown villains to join the MCU since its inception.

Dr. Arthur Harrow in Marvel’s Moon Knight comic. Photo: Marvel Comics

Hawke’s version of the character looks very different from the one in the comics, which would indicate that Marvel is giving Harrow a new version. In the only Moon Knight comic to appear, Dr. Arthur Harrow has red hair and a beard, compared to Hawke’s, who appears beardless and with shoulder-length brown hair, as seen in the trailer.

What role will he have in the Moon Knight series?

So far it is unknown how much similarity the story of the comics will have with the story that will be used in the MCU. However, the character appears to be more of a guru, as in one scene in the trailer he is seen walking through a crowd somewhere in Europe and people are seen touching him as he moves through the crush of people. Then, as he begins to speak, the crowd kneels.