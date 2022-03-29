There aren’t many franchises where drawing up a precise timeline with all of their titles is as complex as Marvel’s. And, to ‘make things worse’, next Wednesday, March 30, the “Moon Knight”a series that will star Oscar Isaac.

As usual in these cases, fans were quick to speculate and try to find out where in the UCM timeline “Moon Knight” would be located. The answer to the question is not certain or officially confirmed, but thanks to a PV published on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel, a very interesting hypothesis has been formulated.

One of the covers of the “Moon Knight” comic. Photo: Marvel Comics

Everything is in the details

The video titled “Secret Agent | Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight | Disney+” is 30 seconds long and appeared a few weeks ago to promote the series premiere. In this you can see the protagonist Marc Spector, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, transform in front of a bus.

Although the striking thing about that plane should be the new appearance of the hero, what the viewers noticed was a small detail in the vehicle that was parked behind him. An advertisement painted on the front of the bus bore GCR, the acronym in English for the Global Repatriation Council. Said between international was created in response to the losses caused by the snap of Thanos.

Shot that reveals the main clue regarding the location of “Moon Knight” in the timeline. Photo: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

The verdict

Since this organization’s main purpose is to reorder the world after the last confrontation with Thanos, it is speculated that “Moon Knight” would be located after the events of “Avengers: endgame”. It is not yet known exactly how it does or does not match other Marvel Phase 4 titles; However, the concrete thing seems to be that it happens shortly after the last battle of the Avengers.