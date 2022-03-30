Superhero comics still have several characters to show and give them their live action versions. One of them is Moon Knight, who this Wednesday, March 30, launched his series on Disney Plus at the hands of Oscar Issac, the new actor who is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The character, who was initially introduced as a riff on Batman in 1975, comes from the lesser-known tier of superheroes in the vast group under the Marvel banner. This is the opportunity for fans to meet and learn who the Moon Knight is.

Who is Moon Knight?

Moon Knight (Steven Grant/Marc Spector) is a caped vigilante seemingly revived by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. He often dresses in white, and It is very likely that he is the most violent and brutal character in the MCU to date, if he follows the characteristics of the comic.

Marc Spector has dissociative identity disorder (DID), a mental health condition characterized by the existence of two or more identities. In the comics, the character has five main personalities, or alter egos, some more recent than others and manifesting at different times.

Marc Spector, one of Moon Knight’s identities. Photo: Marvel

Son of a rabbi, ex-marine and CIA agent turned mercenary. Spector was killed while on a mission in Sudan, but was apparently resurrected under the influence of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

A wealthy and charismatic businessman who took Marc Spector’s earnings and turned them into millions. He uses the money to fund Moon Knight’s expensive surveillance activities, including the Mooncopter and many more gadgets. In trailers for the Disney+ series, Oscar Isaac is portraying this identity, but instead of a playboy millionaire, he is a British gift shop clerk who seems to have little to no awareness of his alter egos.

Jake Lockley, the third personality, is depicted as a slightly tough and intelligent taxi driver, who uses his position to stay connected with informants and criminals. In that way, he acts as a kind of detective. Lockley also serves as a connection between Moon Knight and several important supporting characters, such as Bertrand Crawley, Gena Landers, and her two children. Although his face has not been seen, in the first chapter of “Moon Knight” his silhouette can be seen.

Depending on the comic, Moon Knight is presented as a separate identity or not from the main character. Appointed as the high priest of Khonshu, Moon Knight enacts justice. Throughout history, he never had any superpowers, although there have been times when Khonshu endowed him with special abilities, such as strength and speed, that could vary with the phases of the moon.

Mr. Knight, not one of Marc Spector’s alter egos. Photo: Marvel/Empire

Marc Spector’s fifth alter ego is the newest in the comics, having first appeared in 2014. Mr. Knight always wears a spotless white suit from head to toe and a white mask with the outline of a crescent moon on its face. forehead. Everything indicates that Oscar Isaac would make an interpretation of him in the Disney series. He is a casual version of Moon Knight and often talks to his psychiatrist and helps with police investigations.