After more than three months, Marvel returns to premiere a new series, “moon knight”, which introduces us to an antihero with multiple alter egos. This is the sixth series of UCM to reach streaming and stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

The first reviews have been very flattering so far, so it is interesting to compare it with the first series that came to Disney+ and that for many it was the best that has been seen of the UCM on the small screen, we are talking about “WandaVision”.

Elizabeth Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff in “WandaVision.” Photo: Disney Plus

Rotten Tomatoes

Comparing the first episodes of both productions, we see that on the Rotten Tomatoes page they have an obvious difference. The first chapter ofWandaVision”, titled “Filmed before a live studio audience”, received a score of 100%, while “The goldfish problem”, from “moon knight”, registered a decrease of almost 10 points, which left her with 93% approval.

Ratings for the first episodes of “WandaVision” and “Moon knight” on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Capture

Although the difference between the two series is not abysmal and the score they have received keeps them in a high rank within the Disney Plus premieres, when the overall score is taken, a greater difference can be observed. While “WandaVision” drops to 91%, critics who have already seen the first four episodes of “Moon knight” gave it an average of 84% approval.

On the other hand, the score of the public that votes on Rotten Tomatoes gave “moon knight” 93%, while “WandaVision” scored 88%.