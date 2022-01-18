As promised, a few hours ago Marvel Studios released a new trailer from Moon Knight, the new series coming to Disney +. It was also announced the exit date, set for March 30, 2022.

In the new official trailer, which you can admire in the player above, we get to know Marc and his obvious psychological problems and personality disorders. Also we can take a first look at the costume of the superhero Moon Knight.

Moon Knight is a series based on the Marvel comic superhero of the same name, played by Oscar Isaac. It is part of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is set after the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame.

Marc Spector, a former CIA agent, is nearly killed by a terrorist known as Bushman. The moon god Khonshu saves Marc’s life, who kills Bushman and makes him a Moon Knight. A peculiarity of the character is being affected by multiple personalities: it is not only Marc Spector, but also Steven Grant, Jake Lockley and Khonshu himself.

These different personalities sometimes cooperate with each other, sometimes they conflict for control. Meanwhile, the protagonist finds himself involved in a deadly war between the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.