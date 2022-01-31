The trailer from Moon Knight was the most viewed between series Marvel available on the Disney + streaming platform, with over 27 million views on YouTube.

Coming on March 30, Moon Knight has aroused a great curiosityboth among comic book readers and among those who absolutely did not know the character, who is certainly not one of the most popular of the House of Ideas.

At the moment the classification of the trailers for the Marvel TV series on Disney + are as follows:

Moon Knight – 27 million views WandaVision – 23 million views Loki – 23 million views Hawkeye – 21 million views The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – 17 million views

The premises for the show that will see the protagonist Oscar Isaac they are therefore excellent and could establish a solid foundation for the character’s debut and his permanence within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Even in the context of more important projects, for example the introduction of Moon Knight within the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, in the comics the hero is still a member of the Secret Avengers …