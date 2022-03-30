The new series of Marvel“moon knight”, arrives at the platform Disney Plus next Wednesday, March 30. To date, the production has only received good ratings from international critics, who have been able to see the first 4 episodes through a private screening in Germany.

The story of Marc Spector and his intimidating alter ego, Moon Knight, has a different narrative from the traditional Marvel heroes. For this reason, in order to better understand the plot and the critical mental health of the main character, you should read the following comics.

Moon knight (vol #1)

Moon Knight’s first appearance in the comics was in “Werewolf by night #32”. Following that, he sporadically participated in other comics such as “The hulk!” or “Marvel preview”. It was only in November 1980 that “Moon knight #1″ was created, the character’s own series that was directed by Bill Sienkiewicz and written by Doug Moench.

This comic tells the origin story of the hooded vigilante. Marc Spector was working as a mercenary for the highest bidder after losing his girlfriend to his brother Randal Spector. However, tired of that life, Marc seeks to redeem himself and helps a scholar of Egyptian culture. After being defeated by the terrorist who hired him, he arrived with the archaeologist’s daughter at the sacred tomb of the god Khonshu, who revives and possesses him with his power, which makes him start a night watchman career under the alias of Moon. Knight.

“Moon Knight #1” where Marc Spector’s alter egos are seen. Photo: marvel.com

“Moonk Night by Bendis & Maleev”

In 2011, the authors Brian Bendis and Michael Maleev, who participated in the creation of the story of “Civil war” or “Daredevil”, took command of “Moon knight” in 12 issues that were collected in two titles: “The friends imaginary” and “Acts and consequences”.

In these comics the madness of Marc Spector is expressed in broad strokes, with the character’s faculties totally altered. Even in one of the main stories of these volumes, Moon Knight takes the alter ego of Wolverine, Spider-Man and Captain America.

“Moon Knight by Bendis & Maleev” in the first part of “Imaginary Friends” Photo: marvel.com

“Moon Knight: Back from the Dead”

In this new story, we see Marc Spector put aside his multiple personalities with the help of a specialist in the field. This comic strip is lighter and, above all, fresh to the character, who in each episode has a self-contained story of dark and detective cuts, especially far from the superheroic element and closer to the noir style, with police stories of murderers of alley and psychopaths.