At the beginning of January 2021, Oscar Isaac was confirmed as the protagonist of Moon Knight, an original series from Marvel Studios and Disney Plus. In the long-awaited production, the antagonist will be played by Ethan Hawke. Now, after few updates, “The house of the mouse” confirmed the release date.

As announced with the teaser released a few days ago, the official trailer will air during the NFL Super Wild Card game. In this context, some commercial breaks of the event revealed that Moon Knight will arrive on Disney Plus on March 30. In addition, the official poster has been published.

Official Moon Knight poster. Photo: Marvel

Who is Moon Knight?

Marc Spector first appeared in 1975’s Werewolf by Night #32. The young man was introduced as the son of a Jewish rabbi, a former heavyweight boxer, and a former Marine. After serving for his country, his life changed when he had to work on an excavation in Egypt.

During his stay in the place, he suffered a serious accident that left everyone thinking that he had died. However, he was miraculously saved by a mysterious force that revealed itself to him as Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the Moon.

The mysterious being spoke with Spector through visions, in which he offered him a second chance to live, in exchange for becoming a kind of vigilante. Marc accepted the offer and became known as Moon Knight.

Moon Knight will be one of the first UCM productions in 2022. Photo: composition/Marvel

Without any concern, he decided to protect his secret identity by creating personas to ‘cover up’. In this way, at times he acted like Steve Grant, a millionaire owner of an estate; while another of his personalities was Jake Locksley, a taxi driver without much relevance.

The set of voices in his head caused serious identity problems. For this reason, he began to develop schizophrenia, in addition to suffering recurrent mental attacks.