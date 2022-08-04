Despite not being so loved by a large part of the public, the series of Moon Knight has managed to hook a certain sector of Marvel who enjoys separate stories not associated with a group of heroes. And after his last chapter, many have wondered if there is already a second season in production, he asks that perhaps the oscar isaac already answered.

In a new video of tiktokthe user @hayaattiaaa published a short in which you can see the director Muhammad Diab and the leading actor himself, with the question of whether there will be a second part of the episodes. Given this, the interpreter of Poe Dameron he replied that if so, why would they be in Cairo? subtly saying that it is already in production.

Here the video:

hayaattiaaa: The question on everyone’s mind: is there a season 2? Diab: From Moon Knight? Isaac: Why else would we be in Cairo?

This video and response from oscar isaac clearly indicate that we will have a second season of Moon Knight, after all, the story remained at a critical moment, with the arrival of a new heroine. For its part, the D23 of Disney It will be held next month, so it would be the perfect setting to confirm it to everyone.

Remember that the first season of the series is available on DisneyPlus.

Via: TheDirect