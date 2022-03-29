After its first official trailer, “Moon Knight” It sowed great expectations among Marvel fans. The production will mainly star oscar isaac as Moon Knight even though he was not very convinced to accept the role, while the antagonist of the plot would be fictionalized by Ethan Hawke. In that sense, it has already been commented that this long-awaited UCM project for Disney Plus would be different from other productions.

Although it has been promised that there will be comedy in the final cut, Isaac himself has expressed that “Moon Knight” will be the most complex and dark series of Marvel Studios. Therefore, many have doubts about the origins of the antihero. Here we tell you who he is and what his powers are.

Oscar Isaac admitted that he had serious doubts about being part of the Marvel universe in “Moon Knight”. Photo: Composition/Marvel

Who is Moon Knight?

First introduced in the 1975 Werewolf by Night #32 comic, Marc Spector is the son of a Jewish rabbi, former heavyweight boxer, and former Marine who became a notorious mercenary after serving for his country.

His life changed when he had to work on an excavation in Egypt, where he suffered a serious accident that left everyone thinking that he had died. However, he was miraculously saved by a mysterious force that revealed itself to him as Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the Moon.

The mysterious entity spoke to Spector through visions in which he offered him a second chance to live in exchange for becoming a kind of vigilante. Marc accepted the offer and became known as Moon Knight.

Moon Knight is one of the heroes least known to the public, but that could change with the premiere of his series on Disney Plus. Photo. marvel comics

Without any concern, he decided to protect his secret identity by creating personas to ‘cover up’. In this way, he at times acted like Steve Grant, a millionaire owner of an estate. Another of his personalities was Jake Locksley, a taxi driver without much relevance.

The set of voices in his head caused serious identity problems. Because of this, he began to develop schizophrenia, in addition to suffering recurrent mental attacks.

What are his powers?

While the MCU’s Moon Knight is expected to be a bit different from the comics, some of his most recognizable abilities would be included in the final cut. For now, we can detail the most popular powers of his in the comics, such as his enormous strength, high resistance and good reflexes.

Likewise, the maximum potential of these also depends a lot on whether there is a full moon. In addition, Marc also has powerful weapons that complement the mystical side of him.

When does “Moon Knight” premiere

Moon Knight will arrive on Disney Plus next Wednesday, March 30. The series will have a total of six chapters.

“Moon Knight” – official synopsis

The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop clerk who suffers from fainting spells and memories of another life. He discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and that he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. When Steven or Marc’s enemies converge on them, they must navigate their complex identities as they find themselves drawn into a deadly mystery among the mighty gods of Egypt.