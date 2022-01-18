After a 2021 with series like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, LOKI, What If…? Y hawk eye, 2022 promises to be a great year for Marvel fans. In this way, the first production of the MCU to arrive at Disney + this year, is Moon Knight, which has released a new trailer and confirmed its release date.

Through the new trailer, we not only get a better look at the costume of Moon Knight and the performance of Oscar Isaac in the leading role, but It has been confirmed that this series will be available on Disney + on March 30, 2022.

Thus, it becomes clear that only a couple of weeks after the end of The Book of Boba Fett we will have one more reason to use Disney + every Wednesday. Along with this, we must not forget that throughout 2022 we will also see the series of She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and whatever other surprises Marvel has in store for us.

Yes OK Moon Knight It seems that it will be out of the problems that currently plague the MCU, this series will be a good introduction to one of the most beloved characters in Marvel comics, and who will surely have a bright future in this cinematic universe.

Via: Marvel