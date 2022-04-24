“Moon knight” showed the other face of the MCU after its premiere in Disney Plus. There is no doubt that Oscar Isaac has been one of the studio’s best additions in a long time, but his success is also due to his brother, Michael Benjamin Hernandezwho helped him prepare for his demanding role.

In an interview for Marvel.com, Hernandez revealed that he was her stunt double for various moments in the series. His involvement was so well received during filming that the producers gave him a code name: Mork Sphincter.

“If Oscar was playing Marc at the time, I was playing Steven opposite him. Then we would switch, he would play Steven and I would play Marc. It involved me being on set with him doing the scenes, or a headset, where I would give him the lines. So depending on how they filmed it, he would be really there on the scene or off camera, ”he told the outlet.

After this, he detailed how was the process of undergoing a face molding and wearing a false nose designed with the aim of resembling Oscar Isaac. A transformation that went unnoticed by several fans to date.

“Moon Knight”: the personalities of “Moon knight”. Photo: Marvel Studios

“It was a strange mutated abomination of Marc with a fake nose. We even thought of fake chin and cheek parts. But then we established that if we were going to shoot behind my shoulder, the nose was the prominent piece to get. And that made it seem like it was Oscar that was there,” he detailed.

What is “Moon knight” about?

The series tells us how Steven Grant, a museum worker, struggles with a dissociative identity disorder. His other personality, Marc Spector, is the avatar of Khonshu who tries to prevent the awakening of the fearsome Ammyt.