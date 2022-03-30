The so-called Moon Knight, known especially to Marvel comic fans, is the new UCM bet for Disney Plus. The first chapters of him arrive this week and here we tell you who this new antihero is.

As part of the plan for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the new live-action series starring Oscar Isaac comes from the lesser-known tier of superheroes in the vast group that come under the Marvel banner.

Moon Knight Trailer

What is “Moon Knight” about?

Oscar Isaac will play gift shop assistant Steven Grant, reformed mercenary Marc Spector, and his intimidating alter ego, Moon Knight.

For his part, Ethan Hawke will play the leader of a sect Arthur Harrow, a potential enemy of Moon Knight due to his loyalty to the Egyptian god Ammit. Rounding out the rest of the main cast are May Calamawy as archaeologist Layla El-Faouly, Lucy Thackeray as Donna, and the late Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart.

Ethan Hawke plays “Moon Knight” villain Arthur Harrow. Photo: Disney Plus

Release date of “Moon Knight”

“Moon Knight” will have a total of six episodes. Photo: Disney Plus

“Moon Knight” premieres this Wednesday, March 30, 2022 on Disney Plus. The series will release new episodes weekly, just like its predecessors “WandaVision,” “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and more.

What time does Moon Knight premiere in my country?

Disney+ presents its new movies and TV shows from midnight on the day scheduled for the premiere. “Moon Knight” will be available in Peru from 3.00 am

How to watch the new Marvel Studios series?

To see “Moon Knight”, the interested party must contract the Disney Plus service. The plans start at S/ 25.90 per month.

Cost of Disney Plus in Peru. Photo: Disney Plus

How many chapters will Moon Knight have?

The Disney+ series consists of six episodes, each lasting 40 to 50 minutes. Here are the tentative broadcast dates for each of the episodes:

Episode 1 – March 30, 2022

Episode 2 – April 6, 2022

Episode 3 – April 13, 2022

Episode 4 – April 20, 2022

Episode 5 – April 27, 2022

Episode 6 – May 4, 2022.

Who is the Moon Knight in the comics?

The Moon Knight (Moon Knight) is a fictional character, a superhero who appears in comics published by Marvel Comics. The character was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin. His first appearance was in Werewolf by Night #32 (August 1975).