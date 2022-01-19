Marvel Studios revealed this Monday, January 17, the official trailer for Moon Knight, and now it has released the synopsis that confirms a change in the main character for this first adaptation in live action. in the comics, Marc Specter he is the dominant personality, so he spawns multiple personalities like Steven Grant or Jake Lockley.

However, in the series we will have Steven Grant as the dominant personality and Marc Spector will be a personality created from Steven’s mind.

Moon Knight official poster. Photo: Disney Plus

Moon Knight Official Synopsis

The next Marvel series, which will begin airing on Disney Plus from March 30 , already has an official synopsis after the debut of its first full trailer.

“The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop clerk who suffers from fainting spells and flashbacks to another life. Steven discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge on them, they must navigate their complex identities while drawn into a deadly mystery among the mighty gods of Egypt,” the synopsis reads.

Moon Knight premiered its first official trailer and will arrive on Disney Plus on March 30, 2022. Photo: Marvel

“Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers,” reads the synopsis for the series at the end.

On the other hand, they confirmed the cast made up of May Calamawy along with Isaac and Ethan Hawke, while Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will be the directors.

Moon Knight Official Trailer