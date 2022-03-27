Moon Knight will make its debut on the platform in a few days Disney +And Marvel posted a spectacular trailer launch for the series with Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

As you will remember, the first trailer of Moon Knight was the most watched among the Marvel series on Disney +, and there is no doubt the intention to capitalize on this success, probably also due to the fact that the character created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin is still little known outside the paper size.

Born in 1975, Moon Knight has been the protagonist in recent years of an important relaunch, which has managed in many ways to give the hero a precise personality (indeed, much more than one) and to remove the idea that it was a matter of a kind of copy of Batman in a white suit.

The series with Oscar Isaac will probably be able to consolidate this path and introduce Marc Spector in Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of a compelling story that is different from what fans are used to.