The outfit is now available allowing users to dress as the protagonist of the latest Disney + series.

Fortnite continues to bet on crossovers with great icons of popular culture, and there could not be missing the latest superhero from Marvel to star in his own series on Disney+. We are talking, of course, about moon knightwhich for a few hours has been available as one more skin in the successful battle-royale from Epic Games.

“The Moon Knight, who dispenses justice to those who wander at night, is now available in the fortnite item shop. The Fist of Khonshu is ready to mete out justice day or night on the island, but those looking for something more affable can switch to Mr. Knight style at the box office,” the developer introduces.

“Moon Knight is not often seen without his cape”, which is why this suit includes Moon Knight Cloak backpack accessory. For close-range combat, the Crescent Darts pickaxe has also been added to the Fortnite Item Shop. As of today, the outfit is sold for 1,500 V-Bucks, and the weapon for 500 V-Bucks.

If you want to closely follow the Marvel Studios series for Disney+, we recommend you read the reviews of each episode of the companions of Espin Of. In video games, for his part, we have been able to see Moon Knight in several releases, although some may want to see him starring in his own adventure as Spider-Man.

Fortnite is in the process of changes after the inclusion of a mode without construction a few weeks ago, but what does not seem to continue as usual is to serve as a home for dozens of characters from comics and other franchises. Thus, a few days ago he received the protagonists of Assassins Creed: Valhalla.

