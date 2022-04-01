Moon Knight episode 1 hides a detail that could please the most attentive fans: it is a giveaway. Those who have a real hawk eye they will have noticed a QR code in the British Museumwhere Steven Grant (played by Oscar Isaac) works.

In case you stop the episode and decide to scan the QR with your smartphone, you will notice that it is a link to the official Marvel website, where you will find a free comic. Reddit user Goalles pointed this out, and pointed out that that QR code worksbut it is also possible go to the web page without having to scan, if someone is kind enough to pass it.

The comic in question, Werewolf by Night, is what inspired the series we see on Disney +, and the website promises that there will be more comics online, at least weekly. In the one available through this QR he sees Moon Knight fight a werewolf named Jack Russelland it’s also Moon Knight’s very first appearance in the Marvel world.

Also it must be taken into account that Marvel is already working on a special moment for next Halloween, and production will arrive on Disney +. For this reason, many are thinking that it may be an adaptation of the comic, so you can see the origins of Moon Knight. But this is mere fan speculation, only time will tell what awaits us for Halloween, and there is still a long time left for it to arrive. Therefore, even a possible announcement will come later.

The giveaway in the QR code isn’t the only easter egg available in Moon Knight episode 1: there are also the characters Betrand Crawley making its live-action debut and if you look closely, you can find it also a reference to Jean-Paul “Frenchie” Duchampbut it is a very short moment.